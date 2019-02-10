Prayer answering God II

By Muoka Lazarus

EVERY prayer that has been made with a repentant and broken heart both in the Bible and present day assuredly received attent-ion from the Lord and if you key into such prayers the Lord will answer you today.

This is because one of the effects of be-lieving on the Lord Jesus is that we have the assur-ance that our prayers will be answered when we pray alright, that is in acc-ordance with His will. The will of God is the rule, not only of things to be done by us, but also of those things which we crave of God to do for us.

And those things must not conflict with His will. When we pray for anything in obedience to God’s will, and with submission to His will, we know that we have the petitions that we ask of Him.

II Chronicles 7:13-15 says: “If I shut up Heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble them-selves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”. No evil comes upon ind-ividuals or nations without the permission and con-trol of God; and He is able and ready, when they are duly humbled, to re-move it and manifest to-wards them new tokens of His favour.

Leaving my job to become a church leader was not easy- GOFAMINT Gen. Sec.

God has promised to answer the prayers of His people at any time it is made, either in times of disease, sick-ness, famine, pestilence, or perhaps war. God is long suffering, and of tender mercy and ever ready to receive a back-sliding soul when he re-turns to Him. But the per-son must amend all his doings, and have a con-trite spirit, for the Lord doesn’t deny mercy for the broken hearted and those with contrite spirit, for these are essential characteristics of true repentance that gives impetus to answers of prayers.

Judges 6:1-4 says, “And the children of Israel did evil in the sight of the LORD: and the LORD delivered them into the hand of Midian seven years. And the hand of Midian prevailed against Israel: and becau-se of the Midianites the children of Israel made them the dens which are in the mountains, and caves, and strong holds. And so it was, when Israel had sown, that the Midia-nites came up, and the Amalekites, and the child-ren of the east, even they came up against them; And they encamped again-st them, and destroyed the increase of the earth, till thou come unto Gaza, and left no sustenance for Israel, neither sheep, nor ox, nor ass”.

God had promised to increase Israel as the sand on the sea shore but their sin hampered this promise and diminished them, and then their ene-mies who were inferior to them, overpowered and prevailed against them. But the moment they reali-zed their error and hum-bly cried unto the Lord, He answered and sent them a deliverer. In their con-dition they remembered that they have God whom they have offended and when the Lord saw the brokenness and humi-lity of their hearts, their peni-tence He sent them a deliverer in the person of Gideon to free them from their bondage.