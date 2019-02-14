Poll: Brian Ballard’s letter predicting Atiku’s loss forged, PDP replies Presidency

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the letter circulating in some online platforms purportedly written by Brian Ballard was forged.

The letter had predicted Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the Presidential election as very slim and the PDP in a statement, fingered the Presidency as the brain behind the circulation of the document.

The statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesman read, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been drawn to a forged document, sponsored and being circulated by the Presidency in its last minute effort to drag down and discredit the popularity of the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, having realized that Atiku is already coasting to victory ahead of February 16 Presidential election.

“The PDP describes as appalling that the Presidency could descend as low as forging a letter and purport same to have emanated from Brian Ballard and directed to the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Senator Bukola Saraki, claiming a negative outcome of an opinion poll on the coming elections.

“This latest shenanigan by the Buhari Presidency, just few days before the Presidential election is completely preposterous, as Nigerians can easily identify the vicious paw prints and lies of the presidency.

“Now that the Ballard Partners has confirmed that the said document is false; that Brian Ballard’s signature was forged and that the Ballard Partners has not conducted any survey research on behalf of our party, the Buhari Presidency should forever hide its face in shame.

“In any case, the PDP and indeed all Nigerians, do not need any academic survey to see the popularity of Atiku Abubakar and the fact that Nigerians have reached a consensus to elect him as the next President of our country.”

The party urged President Buhari to make the 2019 polls free, fair and credible in the interest of all Nigerians.