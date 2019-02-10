LGBT AGENDA: Threat to African Family values—Catholic Bishops, FACH, CWO

By Sam Eyoboka

NigeriaN youths are daily confronted with diverse challenges includ-ing increasing rate of drug addiction, pornography, prostitution, unemploy-ment, promiscuity among other issues that have continually hindered them from reaching their poten-tial.

The challenges eroding societal values have left a good number of the youths devastated; and have made it imperative for the Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH), a non-profit, non-Governmental Organis-ation in collaboration with the Catholic Women Org-anisation Nigeria (CWON) to change the narrative by sensitising and guiding the youths against external in-fluences from internation-al organisations most es-pecially, those that prom-ulgate LGBT agenda which contradicts African Cult-ural and Religious beliefs and has contributed to the collapse of family values.

At a two-day conferen-ce tagged “Responding to the Challenges of Youth, Family and Society: The Millennial Response,” vari-ous speakers from within and outside the country in-cluding Catholic Bishops of Enugu, Awka and Nsu-kka lent their voices by urging parents to embra-ce the challenge of train-ing their children in line with principles of the church as bad parenting and neglect is bedevilling the future of young people.

President of the Catholic Women Organisation Nig-eria, Barrister (Mrs.) Nwa-nneka Okolo, President of World Youth Alliance, Anna Halpine and Director of Quality Assurance And Research Development Agency, Dr. Tessy Okafor, Ms Ann Kioko of Citizen GO and Mrs. Chinelo Ujubuonu of Association of Concerned Mothers raised concerns over tea-ching “comprehensive sexuality education” tau-ght in primary and second-ary schools, which they say exposes children to the use of contraceptives at an early age, bizzare and wrong sexual orientation, encourages abuse of their sexuality and in the long run are harmful to the development of the child-ren thereby promoting LGBT agenda alien to African culture.

The conference expos-ed participants to tactics employed by International Donor Agencies in funding and distributing contra-ceptives and condoms in schools and among young people.

Examples of how they penetrate law making arms of governments by including some sections to promote their agenda were cited during the conference.

They advised Nigerian legislators to be on high alert and acquire acquaint themselves with termino-logies and words that su-ggest LGBT rights as found in some bills brought before legislative houses.

Other pro-life advocates including directors of FACH, Dr. Nkechi Asogwa, Dr. Regina Akosa and past Secretary of FACH, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Awagu among others, highlighted the importance of upholding “human dignity” which they describe as the basis for “human rights”.

Experts took time to en-lighten participants on health and psychological problems associated with the use of contraceptives and abortion for family planning, encouraging them to spread the mess-age of natural and safe methods of conception and child spacing to safe-guard the health of Afric-an women.

The international organi-sations were urged to assist the country in fixing her infrastructural deficit as against funding initiati-ves detrimental to popula-tion growth and maternal health. Despite the mis-conceptions by today’s society about abstinence which is often considered archaic, youths were enjoined to embrace chastity as the pathway to happy marriage.

They were also encour-aged to imbibe virtues that will strengthen their personalities and self-confidence such as volun-teering and implore eff-ective and active use of social media to promote values and evangelise the message of Christ.