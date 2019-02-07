‘Jumia MD didn’t misappropriate company’s fund’

Following the accusation of Jumia Food’s MD, Mr Guy Futi, of misappropriating company’s fund, the management of Jade Internet Services, owners of Jumia Food has said that the allegation that their MD was arrested by the men of the Nigerian Police Force, Zone II over fraud and conversion of company’s funds for personal use, is a mere fabricated allegation.

A statement signed by the Chief Legal Officer, Mr Seyi Oni, read: “The current Managing Director of Jumia Food Nigeria, Mr Guy Futi neither misappropriated the company’s funds nor converted them for personal use. If this had happened, Jumia would have taken legal action against him, and probably involved the press. He was never involved in any fraudulent act. Mr Futi was invited for questioning by the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 in relation to an ongoing case of fraud filed by Jumia Food against one of its vendors, Castle Logistics Services.

“Mr Futi was never detained by the police. He was invited for questioning and left the station after the interrogation same day. At the time the incident for which Jumia took legal action against Castle Logistics occurred, Mr Futi had not joined the company.”