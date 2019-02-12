Clinton’s cancelled visit: We don’t want any foreign interference, Keyamo insists

*Says ‘American system imperfect’

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following the cancelled visit of Bill Clinton, former United States President, spokesperson for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, said the cancellation was a welcome development insisting that foreign observers should not interfere in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Clinton cancelled his planned trip to Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s general elections, saying the visit could be “politicized.”

Clinton was scheduled to visit the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, this week alongside the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland.

The planned trip was facilitated by the Kofi Annan Foundation and the National Peace Committee, NPC.

Reacting to Clinton’s cancelled visit, Keyamo, said the world has seen how imperfect the American system.

He said: “We cannot give reasons more than what he said. We have always said that we do not want them to come and interfere in our process and make prejudicial comments.

At times they over step their bounds. We welcome them, we appreciate them but once they begin to suggest what we should and how we should do, that is when we say no.

“They should just observe and write their reports because the world has seen the challenge with the American system now. The world has seen how imperfect the American system is, so they cannot be any torchlight to anyone in the world.”