Church must condemn corruption — OSINBAJO

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the church in Nigeria to step up its condemnation of corruption and illegally acquired wealth.

Osinbajo lamented that corruption has been the country’s biggest problem and causes a multitude of child deaths yearly.

He was the guest minister at a special service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG’s The Open Door Parish, Odogunyan, Ikorodu in Lagos.

Speaking on the topic: The church and the destiny of the nation, Osinbajo berated Church leaders who, through their teachings, “sometimes give the impression that there is no need for hard work.”

The Vice President said: “I do not hear very often that the church criticises corruption and corrupt people. I don’t hear very often that there is condemnation, because, when you look at it, the greatest problem that our country has is corruption.”