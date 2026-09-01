Agbonayinma gives EFCC 14-day ultimatum to reopen Atiku case

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-A former member of the House of Representatives and a member of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma haspetitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), giving it fourteen day ultimatum to re-open and Prosecute the Financial Crimes case allegedly committed by former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar.

The Petitioner has that at the expiration of the fourteen days ultimatum and the Commission refuses or neglects to act, his further instruction would be to take legal action against the EFCC.

In the petition, the former member of the Code of Conduct Bureau of Nigeria alleged that sometime between 2005 and 2006, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an Anti-corruption Agency set up to stamp out corruption in Nigeria, investigated and made a report on the allegation of Grand corrupt practices involving the then sitting Vice-President Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

The petition was signed on behalf of Agbonayinma by the

Principal Counsel Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, SAN of Sagitarian Law firm.

In the petition, he said that the EFCC, after the investigation, released a report titled “The EFCC report on Vice-President Abubakar Atiku (Full report) dated September, 2006, just as it stressed that the report established serious allegations of corrupt practices involving sleaze, money laundering, and other serious financial crimes and other criminal acts against Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

The petition further read “That although the allegations were mind-boggling and the EFCC vowed to Prosecute Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as soon as he leaves office as Vice President (being covered by Constitutional Immunity then), nothing has been done till date despite Public outcry both within and outside Nigeria.

“That this singular deliberate dereliction of duty on the part of the EFCC is a very serious violation of the Law establishing the EFCC and a direct affront on the People of Nigeria.

“That while the effectiveness of the EFCC has been commendable in several cases, this case of the Former Vice President Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is a reference point that brings embarrassment to Nigeria each time it is mentioned and tended to demonstrate the EFCC’s unwillingness to fight Corruption in high places especially when it involves high profile individuals even when nobody is above the Law.

“That the United States of America Senate Permanent Sub-Committee on investigations, Homeland Security and Government Affairs also conducted their investigations on same matter and established serious Criminal allegations involving Money Laundering and other Financial crimes against Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in a report dated February 4, 2010.

“With all due respect, Sir, our Client believes that the present leadership at the EFCC has all it takes to bring Nigeria out of the high corruption index for which the country is presently infamous, and the Prosecution of this case will represent one of the greatest milestone achievements of your anti-corruption body.

“n the circumstances, it is the demand of our Client that the EFCC report and the report of the United States Senate Permanent Sub-Committee on Investigations, Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs report dated February 4, 2010, be reactivated as a basis for the immediate Prosecution of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku to serve as a deterrent.

“TAKE NOTICE that if, after 14 days of this letter, your Commission, the EFCC, refuses or neglects to act, our further instruction is to take legal action against your Commission.

“Meanwhile, please be assured of our best wishes and respectful regards.”