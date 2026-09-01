Customs schedules final screening for Sept 7–19

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has scheduled the final screening and documentation of shortlisted candidates in its ongoing recruitment exercise for September 7 to 19, 2026.

The exercise will be held at the NCS Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Service’s spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, Deputy Comptroller, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Service directed shortlisted candidates to appear for the screening and documentation exercise with the original and photocopies of their relevant documents.

The documents include the National Identification Number (NIN), original birth certificate or declaration of age, and educational certificates, including O’Level, ND, HND, degree or other applicable qualifications.

“Candidates must also present a Certificate of State of Origin; two recent passport photographs; a completed Guarantor’s Form; and an NYSC Certificate, where applicable.

“Candidates are required to wear a white T-shirt, shorts and canvas shoes for the exercise,” the statement said.

The Service reminded candidates to report only on the date allocated to their respective states and cadres.

It stressed that attendance at the physical screening and documentation exercise was compulsory, warning that failure to appear as scheduled could lead to disqualification from the recruitment process.

“Upon successful completion of the physical screening and documentation exercise, shortlisted candidates will receive further instructions from the NCS regarding subsequent stages of the recruitment process,” it said.

The Service assured the public of a transparent, fair and merit-based recruitment exercise under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team.