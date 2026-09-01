14-year-old wanted over death of baby she allegedly had with her father

Authorities in Monterey County, California, are searching for a 14-year-old girl and her 38-year-old father in connection with the death of a newborn baby found along a roadside.

The newborn, identified by authorities as “Baby Angelita,” was discovered on August 1 with the umbilical cord still attached. Investigators said the baby had signs of trauma and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The girl is being sought as a suspect in the newborn’s death, while her father, Sergio Galvez Perez, is wanted in connection with several alleged offences, including incest, according to authorities.

Investigators allege that Perez fathered the baby with his daughter when she was 13. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said investigators are also concerned about the teenager’s safety, noting that authorities consider her both a suspect in the investigation and a potential victim.

Perez’s wife, Ofelia Garcia Ortega, has also been arrested and charged with child endangerment. Authorities said their investigation led them to a vehicle connected to the family.

Law enforcement agencies are appealing to the public for information that could help locate the teenager and Perez as the investigation into the newborn’s death continues.

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.