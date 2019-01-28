UNEP tasks FG on adequate funding for Ogoni clean-up

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—United Nation Environment Programme, UNEP, has tasked the Federal Government to ensure adequate funding for Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, for successful implementation of its report in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

UNEP also said it had returned to Nigerian to monitor and partner HYPREP to ensure success of the project.

UNEP had recommended the total remediation of oil-devastated Ogoni communities and restoration of livelihood in the area in its report in 2011.

Speaking during a visit to HYPREP office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, the representative of UNEP in the country, Mike Cowing, commended the Federal Government for commen-cing the remediation work.

Cowing, who was the leader of the team that made the recommendation on Ogoni, said for the success of a project of such magnitude, government must ensure adequate provision of all the resources needed by HYPREP.

He said: “HYPREP has a huge task in the clean-up of Ogoni. The Federal Government should ensure that they provide all the resources required for the project to be delivered.

“For a project of this magnitude, resources are needed and I think government will meet the need. If this is done, then HYPREP will succeed.”

Cowing said UNEP came to provide technical support and training of top staff members of HYPREP on the project, adding that some of the staff would be trained in Germany, Netherlands and United Kingdom to be able to achieve the huge task.

Meanwhile, Head, Project Coordination, HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, noted that UNEP had come in to ensure that compliance to their recommendations are met.

Dekil, who welcomed the UNEP team, noted that the presence of UNEP would mean that the project would be delivered to the latter.