CAF picks Nigeria’s Samson Adamu as new General Secretary

Nigerian Samson Adamu has been appointed the new General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF announced the appointment on Sunday, on its website following a comprehensive recruitment process conducted by the continental football governing body.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adamu had been serving as acting General Secretary since March, following the resignation of Veron Mosengo-Omba.

Mosengo-Omba subsequently became president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, was quoted in the statement on its website as saying that the appointment followed a competitive recruitment exercise, during which the position was widely advertised and several candidates interviewed.

Adamu has worked with CAF for eight years, serving first as Director of Competitions and later as Director of Tournaments and Events.

“Adamu brings extensive experience in African football administration, having joined CAF in 2018 as Director of Competitions before subsequently serving as Director of Tournaments and Events.

“He has played a leading role in the delivery of several major continental competitions, including CAF’s flagship tournament, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations,” Motsepe was quoted as saying.

A graduate of the FIFA Master programme in International Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, Adamu brings considerable institutional knowledge and experience to his new role.

NAN reports that Adamu is expected to oversee CAF’s day-to-day administration and support the implementation of its strategic priorities.

He is the son of Amos Adamu, a former Director of Sports in the then Ministry of Sports and a former FIFA Executive Committee member.

The appointment places Adamu among a distinguished line of CAF General Secretaries, including members of Egypt’s Fahmy family.

Mourad Fahmy served from 1961 to 1982, followed by his son, Mustapha Fahmy, from 1982 to 2010, and grandson, Amr Fahmy, who held the position from 2017 to 2019.