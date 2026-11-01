Nathaniel Bassey becomes first African gospel artist to hit one billion YouTube views

Nigerian gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first African gospel artist to achieve the milestone.

Bassey’s official YouTube channel, Nathaniel Bassey Main, has amassed more than 1.014 billion views and 5.24 million subscribers since its creation in 2011, according to figures displayed on the platform at the time of filing this report.

The achievement coincides with the October 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge, the online prayer and worship programme

founded by the gospel minister in 2017.

The monthly initiative features midnight sessions of praise, worship and prayers, attracting participants from different parts of the world.

Initially launched as an online worship gathering, the Hallelujah Challenge has grown into an international Christian movement, with thousands of people participating in its live sessions and millions more watching recorded editions.

Bassey is known for popular gospel songs such as Imela, Onise Iyanu, Olowogbogboro and You Are God, which have contributed to his popularity among gospel music audiences in Nigeria and beyond.

The one-billion-view milestone has generated excitement among his followers, with some suggesting that the minister could explore opportunities to monetise the growing audience of his online worship sessions.

However, Bassey has maintained that the Hallelujah Challenge is primarily focused on worship and spiritual devotion rather than revenue generation.

Vanguard News