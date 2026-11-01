Catholic Diocese disowns Enugu APC campaign council list

…Bishop Obodo demands removal of his name, warns of legal action

By Anayo Okoli

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has disowned the inclusion of the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Ernest Anezichukwu Obodo, in the Enugu State All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, saying he was listed without his knowledge or consent.

The Diocese also demanded the immediate removal of the bishop’s name and those of other Catholic priests allegedly included in the campaign council without their authorisation.

Obodo, who is also the Enugu State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, was reportedly named Director of the Faith-Based Campaign Group in the APC campaign council.

In a disclaimer dated October 30, 2026, and signed by the Diocesan Chancellor and Secretary, Very Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, the Diocese described the inclusion as unauthorised, misleading and a misrepresentation of the bishop’s political disposition.

The statement said the action was a “malicious act of misrepresentation and defamation,” adding that it undermined the bishop’s integrity and ecclesiastical reputation.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has become aware of reports concerning the inclusion of the name of Most Rev. Ernest Anezichukwu Obodo, Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State, as Director of the Faith-Based Campaign Group in the Enugu State APC Campaign Council, alongside the names of some Catholic priests.

“We categorically state that the inclusion of the Bishop’s name without his knowledge or consent is wholly unauthorised, misleading and unacceptable,” the statement said.

The Diocese stressed that the Catholic Church did not engage in partisan politics, participate in political campaigns or endorse political parties.

It said the Church remained politically neutral and committed to its spiritual mission and the promotion of peace, justice and the common good.

While acknowledging the right of individual Christians to participate in civic and democratic activities, the Diocese warned against using the name, office or identity of the Church and its ministers for partisan political interests.

“We therefore demand the immediate removal of Bishop Ernest Obodo’s name, as well as the names of all other Catholic priests included without their knowledge and consent, from the said campaign list and any related publications,” it said.

The Diocese further warned that any continued or subsequent unauthorised use of the bishop’s name, title, image or ecclesiastical office for partisan political purposes would attract appropriate legal action.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Catholic Church is not a political campaign organisation and must not be presented as one,” the statement added.