Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest Formula One world champion at age 20

Mercedes’ Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning the world championship title at the end of the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on November 1st, 2026. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

Kimi Antonelli drove the perfect race to finish third in his Mercedes at the Mexico Grand Prix and seal his place in Formula One history as the youngest world champion.

Max Verstappen took the chequered flag but all eyes were on the young Italian who takes the crown at the age of 20 years and 68 days, more than three years younger than Sebastian Vettel in 2010.

He is the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Vanguard News