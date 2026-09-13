Fishes, periwinkles, crabs return to Ogoni creeks — FG

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — The Federal Government has said aquatic life and the ecosystem have largely recovered in most creeks across Ogoni, Rivers State, following ongoing environmental remediation efforts.

The government also unveiled the second phase of the shoreline cleanup and mangrove restoration programme as part of efforts to complete the environmental restoration of Ogoniland.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the full restoration of Ogoniland, describing the remediation project as a national priority of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Lawal stated this in Bodo City, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, during the 10th anniversary of the Ogoni cleanup project and the official unveiling of the Ogoni Cleanup Monument.

He said the monument would serve as a permanent symbol of the government’s commitment to the people of Ogoni.

“Ten years ago in this very place, the flag-off of the Ogoni cleanup took place. Today, we return to affirm that commitment. The monument stands as a permanent reminder of a promise made and a promise kept,” Lawal said.

The minister said President Tinubu, upon assuming office, issued a directive for the speedy completion of the project, adding that the ongoing operations under the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) reflected the government’s resolve.

Lawal highlighted infrastructure developed under the project, including the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, a specialist hospital, a cottage hospital and the Ogoni Power Project.

He said significant progress had also been recorded in soil and groundwater remediation, mangrove restoration, public health interventions and the provision of potable water.

The minister identified the return of marine life to local waterways as evidence of ecosystem recovery.

“One of the most important developments is the evidence of ecosystem recovery. The fish, periwinkles, crabs and shrimps are back. This is vital for the local economy and community livelihoods,” he said.

Announcing the transition to the next phase of the project, Lawal said simple and medium-impact remediation sites had been completed, paving the way for work on complex sites and the second phase of the shoreline cleanup.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibari Zabbey, described the Ogoni cleanup as the world’s largest oil remediation project and the mangrove restoration programme as the largest restoration of oil-degraded mangroves globally.

“Ten years is a significant milestone, offering all stakeholders an opportunity to reflect on where we started, where we are today and where we are going,” Zabbey said.

He said that as part of the flag-off of Phase II of the shoreline cleanup, HYPREP presented International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Swim Test certificates to 1,420 community workers.

According to him, the development brings the total number of direct jobs created for Ogoni youths and women under the project to more than 8,500.

Zabbey, however, appealed to shoreline communities to protect the returning aquatic life from overharvesting and to desist from indiscriminate cutting of mangroves.

He warned that controlled harvesting was necessary to sustain the ecological gains recorded so far.

The HYPREP coordinator acknowledged that the project had faced challenges, including community disputes, access issues and misinformation, but said cooperation among stakeholders had helped overcome many of the obstacles.