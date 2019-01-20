That mountain shall be removed

By Muoka Lazarus

Brethren, it is important at this point in time not to ignore what our God can do. This is because if God has delivered us before from the hands of enem-ies and has made us to witness the beginning of this year, He can still deliver us from every mountainous problem.

In this period of political, economic, physical and environmental crises we should not look at how difficult our immediate situation is but on what God can do.

Although, the situation may be dicey and insurm-ountable to man but we should rest our hope on the premise that with God all things are possible.

I don’t know what you’re going through in life, but if you can hand over your problem to God who has kept you alive till date de-spite the ongoing crises in the country, I assure you that that problem shall be no more. Testi-monies abound on what Almighty God has done right from the time He identified Himself to His Chosen ones in Egypt when He saw the afflict-ions they were subjected to and delivered them.

Same God is still doing deliverance miracles among the Chosen ones today. And if you can submit to Him and identify with the Chosen ones today, I am very sure your mountains shall be re-moved in Jesus name.

Exodus 3:7-8 states: “And the LORD said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows; And I am come downr to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaan-ites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites.”

When God noticed the afflictions and cry of His Chosen people in Egypt, He wasted no time in deli-vering them.

Beloved, God never changes, He is the same yesterday, today and forever. If you can humbly amend your ways and cry to the Almighty God with a broken spirit and contrite heart, you will be deli-vered today. I want to let you know that God is not ignor-ant of the present pre-carious situation in the country; rather He waits to deliver those who know Him as the true God and can call upon Him, and as many as would call upon Him shall be delivered.

I therefore implore you not to stand aloof and allow your mountainous problem overwhelm you. Bring that problem that seems insurmountable to Him today, lay it at His feet and He will give you rest for He cares for you. Come and my God will do you good.

Judges 5:4-5 says: “LORD, when thou wentest out of Seir, when thou marchedst out of the field of Edom, the earth trem-bled, and the heavens dropped, the clouds also dropped water. The mountains melted from before the LORD, even that Sinai from before the LORD God of Israel.”

If physical mountain could melt at the pre-sence of God how much more will sickness, barr-enness, hardship, blind-ness, deafness, etc disappear by His presen-ce in your life.