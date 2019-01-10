‘Shooting star’ Hudson-Odoi interested in Bayern move – Rudiger

German international Antonio Rudiger admitted Chelsea team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi has picked his brains over a move to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich keen to sign the 18-year-old Englishman.

Bayern’s director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed on Wednesday that the German champions “definitely want to sign” Hudson-Odoi, who has just 18 months left on his current contract with Chelsea.

“Of course he asked me about Germany,” Rudiger told reporters after the Blues lost the first leg of their League Cup semi-final 1-0 against Tottenham on Tuesday.

“It was just a general question from him to know, because he is still young. I can advise him, but at the end of the day he decides about his future.”

Hudson-Odoi started at Wembley in midweek, but has made just one Premier League appearance all season.

Jadon Sancho’s stunning rise to break into the England team since leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund last season has encouraged many other young players to seek opportunities away from the Premier League.

However, Rudiger believes Hudson-Odoi can thrive at Stamford Bridge if he chooses to remain.

“He can develop as well here. You can see it from both sides. Of course he can develop in Germany as well and don’t forget Bayern Munich is also a big club.

“It is something he needs to decide. For his future, I wish him all the best. But for me I just wish he stays with us.

“To be honest of all the young players I have seen at Chelsea, he is the shooting star for me. He has all the tools to become a big player, but he has to work a lot.”

According to reports, Bayern and Chelsea have already agreed a transfer of 39 million euros (35 million pounds, $44.6 million), but it is unclear whether Hudson-Odoi would move this month or wait till the end of the season.

“We definitely want to sign him – he has the qualities which would fit very well into our team,” said Salihamidzic at Bayern’s winter training camp in Doha.