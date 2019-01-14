Probe political violence in Ogun, APC urges IGP

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, expressed worry over attacks on its political train by unknown gunmen, leaving three persons injured including a Police officer.

The mayhem took place in Odogbolu Local government during a ward -to -ward campaign of its governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun on Saturday.

The Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to set up an independent panel to probe political violence that has recently engulfed the state.

It would be recalled, that Abiodun had last week raised the alarm of perceived attacks on him. The statement reads: “Having previously and publicly raised an alarm last week over planned attack on our candidate and supporters, we hereby call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly set up an independent panel, that will report to the Police headquarters directly, to investigate not only the attack on the supporters of Prince Dapo Abiodun, but also the recently escalating political violence in the once peaceful state.

“The APC in Ogun State, condemns in the strongest possible terms, the devilish attack on our party members and supporters in Odogbolu town on Saturday evening as they awaited the arrival of our governorship candidate for the 2019 general elections, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was on ward-to-ward tour of Odogbolu local government area.