Gwamna petitions IGP, seeks INTERPOL probe over alleged fake news campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over an alleged campaign of cyberbullying, criminal defamation and fake news, which he claims is aimed at damaging his reputation ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Sources familiar with the petition said Gwamna requested an investigation by the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre, with the involvement of INTERPOL, following intelligence indicating that some of those behind the alleged online attacks may be operating from outside Nigeria.

According to the sources, the petition identified several social media accounts accused of publishing claims that the APC candidate had been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Gwamna denied the allegations, describing them as false.

The sources further said the petition characterised the publications as a coordinated disinformation campaign intended to mislead the public, damage his reputation and influence public perception.

The petition reportedly urged the police to obtain subscriber information, IP logs and other digital evidence from Meta Platforms, identify those responsible for the alleged campaign, prosecute anyone found culpable and facilitate the removal of the disputed publications.

Some political observers said the petition reflects growing concerns over the use of misinformation and online attacks in political contests as preparations for the 2027 governorship election gather pace.

They noted that Gwamna’s growing profile within the state’s political landscape has attracted increased public attention, although such assessments remain matters of political opinion.

Supporters of the APC candidate expressed confidence that the investigation would identify those responsible for the alleged smear campaign and maintained that voters would ultimately assess candidates based on their competence, integrity and vision for the state.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Nigeria Police Force nor the EFCC had issued an official statement on the petition.