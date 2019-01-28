Polls: ‘US will not support any candidate’

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Consular General of the United States of America, John Bray, has stated that the interest of the United States in the 2019 presidential election is not to support any candidate, but to ensure that the poll is transparent and credible.

This is just as Tuface Idibia, said it is devilish for an individual to take money and vote against his or her conscience during the 2019 elections.

Bray and Tuface spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday during a ‘Vote not Fight’ mega Peace Concert organised by Media Awareness and Justice Initiative, MAJI, USAID, UKaid, National Democratic Institute, NDI, and Youngstars Foundation.

Mr President’s re-election is a Sure Bet

Bray said: “If you use your PVC well you have the government of your choice. We are not here to support any candidate. We are here to support free, credible and violence-free elections.”

However, Tuface, who is the Ambassador of Vote not Fight Campaign stated that it was high time Nigerian youths started using their senses during elections, adding that violence during the polls may affect the unity of the nation.

He said: “It is time for us to start using our senses. When there is trouble during elections the politicians are not victims, because they will be indoors, while their children are out of the country.

Buhari’s second term will consolidate Nigeria’s rebuilding process-Onu

“We need to respect each others’ choice. Know your choice and vote them. It is time for us to hold our destiny in our hands and nobody will do it for us.”