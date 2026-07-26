INEC urges Nigerians to register as CVR closes today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will end today, urging eligible Nigerians to complete their registration or update their voter information before the deadline.

In a post on X, INEC reminded prospective voters that the exercise covers new voter registration, transfer of voter registration, correction of personal details, and replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“Time is running out, but there’s still an opportunity to make your voice count,” INEC said.

“Register to vote or update your voter information before the close of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) today, Sunday, 26 July 2026.”

The commission advised eligible Nigerians to complete their registration through its online CVR portal or visit any of its state or local government offices before the exercise closes, stressing that participation in the exercise is mandatory for those intending to vote in next year’s general election.

INEC had in July extended the nationwide voter registration exercise by two weeks to allow more eligible Nigerians to register ahead of the 2027 polls.

The commission began the first phase of the CVR in August 2025 with online pre-registration, followed by physical registration later that month. By the end of the phase in December, it had recorded 2,572,054 completed registrations, comprising 1,503,832 online registrations and 1,068,222 in-person registrations.

The second phase ran from January 5 to April 17, during which 3,748,704 additional registrations were completed nationwide, while the third phase commenced in May before concluding on Sunday.