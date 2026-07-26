Nigeria may face rice, tomato scarcity in 3 months — OTACCWA

The President of the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA), Mr Alexander Isong, says Nigerians may face rice, tomato and staple food shortages within three months.

Isong, also the country director, Nigeria World Agriculture Forum, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the projected shortages could worsen food inflation and further strain households already struggling with rising food prices across the country.

According to him, rice production is projected to decline by six per cent to about 8.3 million tonnes, while cultivated land may be reduced by seven per cent.

“Rice is the big one. Production is projected to drop six per cent to 8.3 million tonnes.

“The area planted is down seven per cent to 4.2 million hectares.

“The United States Department of Agriculture

confirms a five per cent decrease year-on-year. Tomatoes are another headache,” he said.

He said lower production and reduced planting would significantly reduce food availability in major markets nationwide.

Isong said the tomato shortage could persist until the late harvest season expected in October.

He added that maize, sorghum and millet could also face supply pressure because of reduced planting recorded in 2025.

“Moving a tonne of grain from Kano to Lagos now costs N70,000. It used to be N45,000. On some routes, transport fares have doubled or even tripled. Energy is another killer,” Isong said.

He said onions and peppers were already experiencing limited supply in major producing areas, leading to sudden increases in prices.

The OTACCWA president said Nigeria would continue depending heavily on wheat imports, with about 7.2 million tonnes expected to be imported.

He blamed insecurity, declining production, supply chain disruptions and inadequate storage infrastructure for the growing food supply challenges.

According to him, thousands of farmers have been displaced in northern Nigeria, disrupting farming activities and reducing agricultural output.

“Insecurity in major food-producing areas must be addressed. Farmers cannot produce enough food if they are unable to access their farms safely.

“Strengthening security in key agricultural belts, particularly in Northern Nigeria, is essential to restoring production and stabilising food supplies.

“Transportation and logistics costs must be reduced.

“Transport now accounts for a significant share of food prices. Improving rural roads, expanding rail freight for agricultural produce, and supporting more efficient logistics will help reduce the cost of moving food from farms to urban markets,” he added.

He said stronger agriculture Gross Domestic Product growth recorded in the first quarter of 2026 had yet to translate into an improved food supply.

“Production gains are being offset by post-harvest losses, reduced planting and insecurity in producing communities.

“The result is that consumers may continue to experience supply shortages and renewed price increases for key staples.

“To avert shortages of rice, tomatoes, peppers, onions and other staple foods over the next three months, Nigeria needs coordinated action from the federal government, state governments, the private sector and development partners.

“This is not a problem that can be solved by one institution alone,” he said.

Isong urged the federal government, states, private sector and development partners to coordinate efforts to avert shortages.

He said reducing post-harvest losses should be an immediate priority, noting Nigeria still loses between 30 and 50 per cent of perishable produce.

He urged the government to accelerate improved seed distribution, fertiliser supply, irrigation support and affordable credit before the 2026/2027 planting season.

“Since rice production is projected to decline because of reduced planting, every effort must encourage increased cultivation during the next production cycle,” he said.

He also stressed improved security to enable farmers to safely access their farms and restore production.

Isong advocated lower logistics costs through better rural roads, expanded rail freight and more efficient food distribution systems.

He urged state governments to invest in aggregation centres, cold rooms, processing facilities and produce markets near farming communities.

He appealed to private investors to expand cold chain infrastructure, food processing and contract farming through affordable financing.

He also advocated stronger collaboration among governments, commodity associations, farmer cooperatives, logistics companies and development partners to monitor food availability.

“Nigeria produces enough food in many sectors, but too much of it is lost before it reaches consumers.

“If we reduce post-harvest losses, improve logistics, secure farming communities and support farmers, we can reduce shortages and stabilise food prices,” he said. (NAN)