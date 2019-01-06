Operation Python Dance III : Be professional, S-East Govs tell Army

By Peter Okutu

South-East Governors’ Forum, yesterday, called on the Nigerian Army to be more professional in the discharge of their duties as they embark on the next phase of Python Dance in the zone.

They emphasized the need for the Nigerian Army to win the confidence of the people of the zone in the face of heightened tension ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chef David Umahi, stated this while receiving the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abubakar Maikobi, who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Abakaliki.

Umahi acknowledged the fact that the South-East had been greatly troubled by the presence of the army, especially because of the recent clash between the military and members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and called on the army to remain neutral and maintain high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties while the operation lasts.

He challenged them to come up with workable policies that would earn them the confidence of the people of the zone in the cause of their duties, adding that the army and other security agencies must remain neutral in the forthcoming general election in the state and by extension, the South East.

The governor said the zone will not have any problem with any place the army may deem fit to establish their operational headquarters as long as they maintain their professional standard of protecting the people of the zone, instead of being seen or accused of allegedly killing them.