Life after election

By Emeka Oparah

OBJ is working against PMB but his son is working for PMB. Sen. Obanikoro who once worked for Fayose is testifying against him in court while his son is contesting under APC in Lagos. Atiku was once a ranking member of APC and friends with PMB and now his top opponent.

Saraki led the group of Governors that pulled the carpet under GEJ’s feet when they ported to APC but now back to PDP. Akpabio who swore to die for PDP is now ready to kill and die for APC. Dokpesi’s AIT which was used to fight PMB in 2015 just gave him an award as Best African President or something like that.

Funkekeme to Anioma: Vote Okowa, you deserve 2nd term

Shortly after 2015 election, most of the leading combatants of PDP and APC converged in Benin for Oshiomole’s fairytale wedding. Yinka Odumakin who authored a book against OBJ for supporting PMB now works for him against PMB. Peter Obi who swore he’ll live and die in APGA is now VP candidate of PDP.

Bode George who was jailed by OBJ is now his political ally while his wife is the boss at NDLEA. OBJ who wrote a book seeking to bury Atiku politically is now his advocate. Wike, who was once Rotimi Amaechi’s CoS is now his strongest political enemy in the open-and may be his friend in private. I can go and on, but let me stop because I believe you get my drift.

So, as you propose and oppose, attack and defend, promote and challenge, praise and castigate the candidates, politicians and their political parties, remember there’s life after elections. The politicians, winners and losers alike, will move on and realign themselves as they seek to share the levers of power among themselves. Be careful so you do NOT make new enemies (we all have enemies at every point) or damage long-standing friendships because of politics.

Whatever you put in Atiku’s hand prospers — Dogara boasts

Politics is a profession and an industry. Those who play on that turf know the rules and the tricks of the game. As Americans say, if you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. So, leave the game for the professionals to play and just watch and make your comments. Like good Arsenal and Chelsea fans, watch the game, root and pray (if you wish) for your team, and drink beer together or Green Tea, as my brother Gbenga Aruleba did last Saturday (and does whenever Saturday happens, if you know what I mean).

Most importantly, get your PVC, if you haven’t, and plan to get to the polling booth where you registered and actually vote. Vote for the candidate of your choice and make sure the vote counts. And please, please stop fighting on Social Media. The folks you fight for do not notice and, even if they do, they do not care and, even if they care, it won’t matter.