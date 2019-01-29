Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi welcome Nwobodo back to PDP

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have Visited Senator Jim Nwobodo, to welcome him back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The duos who are highest political office holders of the PDP at national and Enugu state levels said Nwobodo was a national Statesman with whom they were well pleased with his antecedents.

Their visit came shortly after Nwobodo dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and returned to the PDP, a party he was among the founding fathers with late Dr. Alex Ekwueme among other members of the G34.

Nwobodo said he was honoured by the visit of the two political leaders of his Enugu home state, adding that their visit showed respect, honour and reverence to his personality.

Nwobodo said “their visit is like coming back home. What has happened is coming back home. I’ve been interacting with them as friends but today we are just no longer friends but family belonging to PDP.”

Speaking after closed door meeting with Nwobodo, Senator Ekweremadu said they had useful discussion with him both on the affairs of state and national interests.

Ekweremadu said “its a pay of respect to our leader and an opportunity to say Wellcome back so that the good works he is known for right from the time he was Chairman of Rangers, Governor, Minister and all that will endure.”