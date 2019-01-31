Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Asaba shuts down as Atiku campaign team arrives Delta

On 3:48 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

By Festus Ahon

ASABA, the Delta State capital has been shutdown as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar campaign team arrived the State for campaign rally.
: Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democrtic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar acknowledging cheers from hin teeming supporters as he was warmly received from the trip to the United States of America at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

There was serious traffic grid at Nnembisi road, which leads to the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the rally, even as men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police and other security agents were seen trying to control vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the Stephen Keshi Stadium was full to capacity as thousands of Deltans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Tsio Tsio musical band led by the Governor of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Mr Quincy Tebite, Davido,  Timaya, among other musicians and comedians,  were on ground to entertain the people.

ALSO READ: Vote Atiku Abubakar for revival, Wike tells Nigerians

Also, PDP women and youths cladded in customized wrappers and T-shirts danced round the stadium in solidarity for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP. The State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and some other top government functionaries led Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Mr Peter Obi among other top PDP chieftains from the Asaba international airport, where he landed to the campaign rally venue at exactly 1:10pm in an open roof luxurious bus. He waved at the crowd beaming smiles of satisfaction.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.