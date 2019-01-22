Atiku’s campaign train corners Jigawa, Kano

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , has taken his campaign to Jigawa and Kano states where a mammoth crowd of supporters trooped en masse to welcome him.

Following what many Nigerians described as the free and fair convention of the Port-Harcourt PDP convention, such convention has since united every other PDP aspirant under Atiku’s candidacy, including the former Governors of Jigawa and Kano State; Alhaji Sule Lamido, and Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso respectively.

“Now that a notable Northerner who is also a North-Easterner, a Fulani and a Muslim is contesting against Buhari, Jigawa and Kano have firmly fallen into the warm hands of the PDP,” the party has said.

PDP said Atiku’s acceptance is seen in the numerous rallies conducted by the PDP in the states, leveraging on what it described as the loss of goodwill by the Buhari administration in the States concerning the duo of hunger and security.

According to the party, “Musa Kwankwaso has been given the role of conquering Kano State with his Kwankwassiyya movement, which has seen massive boost. This amounts to no other outcome than a repeat of the Yaradua hurricane of 2007 which saw even Buhari scrambling for votes in Daura.”

“Adamawa? Atiku won the state in 2007 under a smaller party, and surely will win the state under PDP, in 2019. Just like every other myth, Buhari is seen to have never lost a state in the north since he started contesting. This has since been debunked with the Yaradua massive victory. Now that Jigawa, Kano and Adamawa are in the bag, what next?”