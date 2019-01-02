2019: Lagos speaker tasks Nigerians on peaceful polls

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Mudashiru Obasa has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for a peaceful and successful general elections in the country.

Obasa, also saluted Nigerians for their resourcefulness, courage, prayers and support which he said have been vital to the successes so far recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at all levels of governance.

Obasa made the remarks in his New Year’s message through his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

“Nigerians are very resourceful and courageous and it is obvious that all these, coupled with their prayers and support, have been very vital in the successes recorded so far by the APC administration at all levels. Indeed our people deserve special recognition and praise for this,” he said.