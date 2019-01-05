CAN declares 10 January, Day of Prayers for 2019 polls, Leah Sharibu, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Saturday, declared January 10, 2019 a day of special prayers for the forthcoming general elections.

A statement by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on Media to the CAN President, said the purpose of the nationwide prayer session, scheduled to hold simultaneously across the 36 states and Abuja, is to ask God to prevent violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes before, during, and after the 2019 polls.

The statement quoted CAN Ag. Secretary-General, Joseph Daramola, as urging Christian politicians especially those contesting for elective offices to participate in the prayer meetings as they would be anointed to pursue their ambitions with a sense of fair play.

He also said spiritual help would he sought by the church for the protection of their mandate from the manipulations of malicious and desperate men.

Daramola added that leaders of affiliate Christian groups, denominations, churches and blocs under CAN would assemble at the National Christian Centre for the all important prayer meeting.

He further directed all State Chairmen and all denominational leaders to organize similar programme so that candidates who could not make it to Abuja, especially those who are contesting for State Assembly or positions of Governor would attend the one being organised at the sub-national level.

The statement reads: “We are to pray for all Christians contesting for one post or the other for the will of God to be done concerning their ambition. That the powerful in our nation will not be able to manipulate the election and edge them out.

“We will also pray for the following: That all captives in the den of the terrorists like Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls should be set free immediately.

“That God should stop all groups behind the killings in Nigeria and their financiers.

“All churches and all Christians in the country are urged to participate in the programme to usher in the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity.”