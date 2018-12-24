Xmas meaningless unless… – Cleric

Senior Pastor of Praise Arena, Jummy Adetoyese-Olagunju, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of love, forgiveness and selfless service as exemplified by Jesus Christ, the reason for the yuletide.

Adetoyese-Olagunju, who spoke at the Church’s annual Christmas Carol in Lekki, Lagos, said the euphoria around Christmas season will be lost if Nigerians do not appropriate the love that Christ exhibited.

Speaking at the programme tagged Super Praise, which featured singing, bible teaching, prayer, special ministration from Praise Arena Choir, WaleSax, Chidinma and other A-list gospel ministers, Adetoyese-Olagunju said: “Jesus is the reason for Christmas, as it reminds us that He is the light of the world and that each of us should light the world as He does.

“Christmas is not a mere religious ritual, but a time of reflection on the principles and selfless love of Jesus Christ and how the application of the teachings of Christ can make the world a better place to live.

“The problem with Nigeria is beyond the challenge of leadership, but a function of the values that we exhibit as individuals in our homes, schools, work place environment and in governance.

“It takes knowing Jesus to be save, but following his footstep and principles to succeed in life.”

“The root cause of corruption, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and properties is greed and selfishness, which is at variance with the values that Christ portrays to the world.