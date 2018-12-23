Why we organized seminar for SMEs — Union Bank

Union Bank held a series of business seminars for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as part of its support for this group of businesses. The seminars took place in seven locations across the country namely Aba, Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Oyo.

The sessions, held under the theme, ‘Managing a Successful Small Business’, were designed to provide practical information and guidance on how to address typical challenges small businesses face in Nigeria.

The workshops included modules on sales and marketing, governance, succession planning and capacity building. In addition, attendees were equipped with relevant digital marketing and accounting skills to enable them compete favourably in the Nigerian marketplace.