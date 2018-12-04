Video: PDP running self indicting campaign – Festus Keyamo

By Anthony Ogbonna

Spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is running a self-indicting campaign.

He said the PDP is using the same problems it caused in the country as basis for its campaign.

According to him, the PDP used issues about economy and division of the country as bases for its campaign but that these problems were actually caused by the PDP.

He said the country’s economic woes should be blamed on the PDP whom he said bled the country’s finances dry.

Keyamo made the claim while appearing on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, the coordinating minister of Finance under the PDP, Okonjo-Iweala, had predicted that Nigeria was headed for recession.

Mr. Keyamo who provided proofs of Vanguard publication of 2012, said the former finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala had rightly predicted under the PDP that the country was headed for recession. He said, the PDP is only trying to deceive Nigerians by saying the country’s economic woes began under the current administration of President Buhari.

He also said that it was still the PDP’s then presidential candidate (Goodluck Jonathan) that went about religious places, whipping up sentiments about division of the country when he was busy kneeling down in front of religious leaders and demanding for prayers to win election in 2015.

On the electoral amendment bill awaiting the President’s assent to become law, Keyamo said it remains the entire discretion of the President to either sign it or not.

He however said that the country can rely on the 2010 electoral act to conduct her elections if the president chooses not to sign the amendment bill into law.

He said let Nigerians know that the former electoral amendment bill sent to the President for assent did not make any provision for card reader. He said the PDP and other proponents of the card reader are only “grand-standing.”

According to him, they removed the provision of the card reader from the bill entirely and that it was President Buhari who spotted it’s omission in the first place and had insisted that the provision be recognised in the bill.

He therefore said that it remained the discretion of the president to either sign the amendment bill recognising card reader for elections or not.

He however said that based on operational standing, that there is nothing wrong if the president fails to sign into law the amendment bill. He said the only implication of it is on legal terms.

Keyamo also said that the PDP has been the greatest beneficiary of the old act without the recognition of the card reader because, two of its governors actually won their mandates in court because the law could not recognise the card reader as at the time of their cases.

