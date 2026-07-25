PDP: Turaki camp meets Jonathan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Interim National Working Committee, under its Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has held a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, in what appeared to be the party’s first high-level consultation following the Federal High Court judgment on a suit instituted by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Although neither the PDP nor the former president disclosed the purpose of the meeting, party sources said the discussions centred on the implications of the court’s decision and what it means for the party as it seeks to resolve its lingering leadership dispute.

Led by Turaki, the delegation visited Jonathan at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory. The party did not disclose the identities of other members of the team, neither did it issue a statement after the meeting.

The consultation came days after the Federal High Court in Abuja struck out a suit filed by the PDP Board of Trustees seeking an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Kabiru Turaki-led interim National Working Committee and publish its details on the commission’s records.

The court upheld the preliminary objections raised by INEC and other defendants, holding that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to institute the action and that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Salim Ibrahim said, “The court does not decide hypothetical or academic questions,” adding that the evidence before it showed INEC had monitored the PDP convention that produced the rival leadership recognised by the electoral umpire.

He further held that the suit sought to reopen issues already settled in previous proceedings before striking it out.

A source familiar with the meeting told Sunday Vanguard, “The discussion was essentially on the implications of the judgment. The delegation briefed the former president on the outcome of the case and sought his views on the way forward for the party.”

The meeting comes at a critical time for the opposition party as it continues efforts to steady its leadership and respond to legal and political developments ahead of future electoral activities.