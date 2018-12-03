Take their money, vote your choice—TAJ

The House of Assembly Candidate for the Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, Sapele constituency, Barrister Tuedor Akpevwe Jackson,TAJ, has advised electorate to vote their choice in next year’s election but do not reject money bags cash if they come along with it.

Taj, who was addressing over 7,000 supporters in his home in Sapele said “you should vote your choice but if they come with their money, collect it, it’s our cash that they have looted, but vote for your choice. It’s time for youths to take over.

“We can’t continue to serve them and serve their children. We have had enough. Let’s vote them out and their croonies. The pineapple has come to root out the umbrella and broom” he said.

He also touched on why he is gradually been called the empowerment master “you all know I have empowered over 700 youths including youths, and I won’t stop because I won’t give you fish, I want to teach you how to fish so that you can fend for yourself forever” he said promising to provide jobs if he is elected into the Delta State House of Assembly next year.

Yesterday thousands of DPP members also moved round the town led by Jackson and the party bigwigs.

As early as 11am the DPP Supporters took through Amukpe to New road, then through Okpe road to Abeke road, down to Ugberikoko road, where Supporters and residents were treated to hundreds of fruity Pineapple, the party symbol.