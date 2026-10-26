OPHK troops destroy ISWAP enclaves in Lake Chad, kill 16 terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised 16 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters during coordinated air and artillery strikes on three suspected terrorist locations in the Tunbunma area of South Lake Chad, following intelligence on the presence of key terrorist leaders and fighters.

According to the Joint Task Force, the operation followed sustained and relentless offensive against terrorist networks in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The operation was conducted between 1 am and 2 am on 26 October 2026, using air and ground weapon systems to engage the identified locations.

“Battle Damage Assessment indicates that 16 ISWAP fighters were neutralised across the targeted locations.

“Among those reportedly killed were Abu Zubiru, an Arab national, and two associates, Baana Nglewa and Jindullah Sadiq, alongside other fighters.

“Additionally, Abu Saleem, identified as the Wali of Tunbunma, sustained severe injuries alongside seven others.

“Operation Hadin Kai reaffirms that there is no hiding place for terrorists and remains committed to restoring peace and normalcy while conducting intelligence-led operations against terrorist elements in the North East.

“Members of the public are encouraged to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations.”