Ballon d’Or: Yamal edges Cubarsi, wins Kopa Trophy 3rd time in a row

Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal has won the men’s Young Talent of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

Yamal expressed gratitude after receiving the award but admitted that he believed his Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsí deserved to win it instead.

The 19-year-old thanked his teammates at both club and international levels, acknowledging their contributions to his success.

Yamal, who has established himself as one of football’s brightest young stars, continues to earn recognition for his performances for Barcelona and Spain.

Ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the London Palladium in England, football stars from different clubs around the world and journalists have gathered at the venue for the 70th edition of the award.

Harry Kane has been tipped as favourite to become England’s first Ballon d’Or winner in 25 years when the award is presented, but he faces stiff competition from La Liga pair Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé.

This 2026 edition marks the first time the showpiece is staged outside France.

Vanguard News