Siasia urges NFF, LMC to save Nigerian league

Former Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia has called on the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company (LMC) to urgently intervene and chart a way forward for thwarted Nigeria Professional Football League and the Nigeria National League ( NNL) season.

In the heat of the power tussle between NFF president Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa, the 2017/2018 season was halted. The 2019 season has failed to take off because teams that will join the NPFL from the national league are yet to be determined.

“I have said many times that we don ’ t have a league in Nigeria .It is laughable that a league was abandoned halfway and no team was relegated while you are adding more teams to the league.

“It is a big problem because the league , which is the bedrock of football in the country , is dying . The LMC (League Management Company ), the NNL (Nigeria National League ) and others concerned should sit and chart a way forward,” said Siasia.