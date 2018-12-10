Runsewe commends organizers of 3rd Abuja Annual Trade

By Osa Mbonu

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has commended designers of the Wuye ultra-modern market in Abuja. He gave the commendation during the occasion of the opening of the 3rd Wuye annual trade fair held in Abuja at which Runsewe was a special guest of honour.

Otunba Runsewe said the market has a friendly environment for business with over 1600 lockup shops and a well-furnished fire station which will serve the whole of Wuye district and its environs.

This year’s Wuye trade fair was declared open by the former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Mr. Mike Omeri, who was the chairman of the occasion. Omeri appreciated the market management, All-Purpose Shelters Limited and Abuja Investment Company Limited for making the idea a reality and even sustaining the event for three consecutive years. He said in his keynote address that this trade fair focused basically on fashion and arts exhibition asserting that promoting our own made-in-Nigeria goods can only be enhanced to compete at the international platform. “This edifice has generated employment opportunities to so many youths from the security personnel to the artists all of who deserved to be commended. This market is the network of new opportunities for entrepreneurship.”

Giving the closing remarks, Her Excellency, Arch. Yemi Suswam, wife of the former governor of Benue state, thanked the personalities that graced the occasion promising to ensure that the market facilities are treated with utmost care and maintenance. “To ensure the internal security of the market, there is an existing police post within the market. In like manner, the clinic is strategically positioned to cater for the health challenges in the market and indeed the entire Wuye district,” she said.

Other primary facilities in the market include the crèche, laundry, meat stall, chicken stall, Farmers’ Market, GMS/Computer repair, warehouses, Business Centers, Banking Halls, public toilets and workshop centers for the general public.