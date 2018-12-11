Police kill kidnap kingpin, nab 2 others

By Esther Onyegbula

A notorious kidnap kingpin identified as Sunday, the dreaded Dagboru, has been gunned down by Policemen at Imota in Ikorodu during a gun battle.

The Police had got a tip-off that the kingpin and his gang had sneaked into the state ready to strike and kidnap some very important persons in the Iba area of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Parading the suspects at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, yesterday, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, said two suspected members of the gang— Ebi Gabriel, 29 and Promise Ajele, 19— were also arrested during the gun battle.

Explaining how the gang met their Waterloo, Edgal said, “Acting on credible intelligence received on December 9, 2018, that a gang of kidnappers had sneaked into the State, I directed the Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Squad to pro-actively ensure that they did not carry out their plan.

“Consequently, the Squad swung into action immediately; tapping into the intelligence resource of the Command, were able to locate them in their hideout at Imota, Ikorodu, on October 10.

“However, when the hoodlums sighted the approaching operatives they opened fire on them and the Police responded.

“ During the exchange of fire, one Sunday was gunned down while two others were apprehended.”

Recovered from the suspects were one locally cut-to-size double barrel pistol, one expended cartridge and three live cartridges.

The Lagos Police boss said concerted effort is being made to arrest those on the run and that on completion of the investigation, suspects will be charged to court.