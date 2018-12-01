Police actions in A’bom, Bayelsa, Rivers: N/Delta youths take protest to EU

By By Dirisu Yakubu

Youths under the aegis of Save Ijaw Nation Group, SING, yesterday stormed the European Union, EU, office in Abuja, yesterday to register their grievances over what they described as the invasion of some Niger Delta states by the Police.

The group was at the EU premises with placards bearing various inscriptions.

It called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to caution his men to desist from harassing the opposition party and their states especially Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa.

They also warned the police to stop harassing State House of Assembly members elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The leaders of the group, who spoke to journalists at the premises of the EU, were the Director of Strategy and Mobilisation, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, the Media Strategy, Olufemi Lawson and the Executive Director and Board of Trustees member, Usman Idris-Etanami.

The group, in its petition titled, “Continued Siege and Political Interference by men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force Across the States of the Niger Delta, “ frowned on the role allegedly played by Police in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly crisis.

The petition reads: “The Save ljaw Nation Group, SING, brings you solidarity greetings, and respectfully petition your good offices, to immediately prevail on the federal government of Nigeria, on behalf of the Nigerian people, to mitigate against the continued attempt by men and officers of the Nigerian Police to conspire with some politically exposed Nigerians within the Niger Delta region, to violate constitutional rights, which restricts the freedom of our people, across the Niger Delta region.