P-H seminar: Keyamo, Prof Okodudu, Ekekwe to interrogate corruption

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SPOKESMAN to Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), along with Professors Eme Ekekwe, and Steve Okodudu will next week interrogate ‘Corruption as an Issue in Nigeria’s Development Crisis’ in a seminar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Okagbare asks Nigerians in Diaspora to support Atiku

Peter Ekekwe, Co-convener, Rivers Unity House, a political interest group organizing the seminar, said, “We felt the need to get some technocrats, experts from labour, the academia and other sectors to discuss corruption and how if affects us particularly with elections at hand again.

How Buhari aide, Gov. Shettima goofed over Jonathan book

“We want to talk, not just on government’s efforts at fighting corruption, but to also interrogate politicians, public servants on how they made their money and how their names are prominent among the 10% of Nigerians who are said to control our commonwealth and desperate to hang on to it.”