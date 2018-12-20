Oyo inaugurates two digital literacy centres

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—IN a move aimed at making residents of Oyo State digitally compliant, two digital literacy centres were during the week, inaugurated in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The digital centres sited behind Holy Trinity School, Old Ife Road and Moore Service Station, Odo-Ona both in Ibadan, were equipped with computers, scanners, printers, among other digital facilities.

Speaking at the inauguration, representative of the donor, American Tower Company, Nigeria, Mrs Gloria Eyieyien, disclosed that the project was to ensure that communal dwellers – both young and old – are imbued with requisite information, communication and technology skills to be functional in the modern digital world.

Eyieyien, who frowned at what she perceived as low utilisation of digital literacy centres, said the curriculum for learning at the centres was tailored for the literate, illiterate and semi-literate to learn and be digitally equipped.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Bisi Akin-Alabi noted that the 5,000 residents were expected to benefit from the project.

Akin-Alabi said the state government’s collaboration in the project was in ensuring that every resident of the state is able to manipulate various digital equipment and digitally literate.

In their separate remarks, chairmen of the benefitting local government areas, Mr. Lekan Afuye and Mr. Yomi Adefusi assured that the centres would be efficiently deployed to improve the digital literacy of their constituents.

They noted that a lot of constituents had shown interest in benefiting from the offerings of the digital literacy centres, while praying that more digital literacy centres would be built across the 33 local government areas of the state.