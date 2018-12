GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, appointed the Deputy Editor (News) of The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

Adesina, an indigene of Ilesa will be the spokesperson of the governor.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

Osinbajo, Shettima, El-Rufai, Peterside, others meet over APC crisis