I rejected N50m offer to campaign for Adeleke – VDM on fallout with Davido

Social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has opened up about his reported fallout with Nigerian music star Davido.

In a viral video circulating online, VDM claimed their relationship deteriorated after he turned down an alleged N50 million offer to campaign for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido’s uncle.

His comments come amid growing speculation over why the pair are no longer seen together publicly.

Speaking in Pidgin English, VDM recounted the alleged offer, saying: “Davido and his crew offered me money, when they call me say make I come meet the uncle governor, say I go collect N50 million. Ask wetin I tell them. A lot of people will be happy, you no wetin be N50 million? I bounce am. Ask them.

“You see this media, what you don’t know is bigger than you. The last time me and Davido even talk na when that issue of that boy wey he said he go give 5,000 dollars for Ghana. I think he forgot, and people were insulting me say you talk say Davido don give the boy money. I don’t know he forgot or maybe he was busy. So, I sent to him in his DM, how far, make them pay this boy because people were insulting me thinking that we used the thing for clout. From there they paid the guy.”

VDM did not provide any evidence to support his claim about the alleged N50 million offer, while Davido has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

The pair had previously maintained a cordial relationship, but recent months have seen widespread speculation among fans over an apparent rift between them.

Vanguard News