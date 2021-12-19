Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday, said he never knew governing Osun would be an easy task considering socio-economic realities that preceded his election.

This is as he urged party officials and political appointees in his administration to extend friendship to party members with grievances to complement the party’s leadership in the state.

Oyetola, while speaking during an interactive meeting with party officials and political appointees across the state at the Government House, Oke-Fia, said God has been leading his administration’s path to deliver good governance to the teeming populace of the state.

“When we came into office, political realities seems it will be difficult to run a successful government, but God has always lead our path. Today, we are building roads, paying salaries and pension as at when due.

“Every Senatorial District is asking for more roads without remembering where we started from. To the glory of God we are placing the state on the path of prosperity. Some state cannot pay salary as we are doing, and our infrastructure drive is not suffering.

“I plead with you in offices in various capacities to reach out to those yet to benefit from appointment with a view to keep the party united. Your welfare will always be my priority”, he said.

Meanwhile, the state APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun urged party members to mobilised resident to register and get their voters card, saying APC is the only party that could help them realise their aspirations.

He added that party members across the state must work towards making the re-election of Governor Oyetola a sealed deal.

Vanguard News Nigeria