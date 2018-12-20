Okowa calls for check on housing deficit

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, called for collective efforts by government and the private sector to address the housing deficit in the country.

The governor made the call at the ground breaking of the 108 Housing Units D’Height Estate at the Low Cost Estate for Civil Servants in Asaba.

The housing units are being constructed by the Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA).

According to Okowa, this housing project is expected to bridge the housing gap in the state and the nation at large.

“The housing gap is very high nationally and in our state; together with partnership, we can bridge the housing gap and build the Delta of our dream.

He, however, said that apart from housing challenges, there were lots of other challenges facing the country and called for prayers for God to intervene in the affairs of the country.

The governor urged DDPA to ensure that civil servants were in the first line of consideration while allocating the houses.

He said his administration made the houses at the Low Cost Housing Estate on owner-occupier basis to cater for the needs of the occupiers of the houses.

He pledged his administration’s desire to leave office meritoriously at the end of his eight years in office.

“At the completion of my two terms in office, I want to leave office seeing the people clapping the way you are clapping right now,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Paul Osaji, Chairman, DDPA, said that the occasion was to officially launch one of the efforts of DDPA in housing provision – “D’Height Estate”.

“The development of 108 housing units is the pilot scheme of our grand development of 400 units of two and three bedrooms flats at the central business district of Asaba,”Osaji said.(NAN)