Kaduna rally turnout vindicates our mobilisation — City Boy Movement



— Shoga hails successful APC campaign flag-off, says youth enthusiasm reflects growing support for Tinubu



— Says commissioning of Abuja–Kaduna highway section opens economic opportunities for North-West

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA– THE Director-General of the City Boy Movement (CBM), Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, has commended the large turnout of young Nigerians at Saturday’s flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Kaduna.

He described the turnout as a testament to the Movement’s sustained grassroots enlightenment and mobilisation efforts in support of President Bola Tinubu.

Shoga said the strong turnout of young people at the political gathering reflected their growing interest in the President’s development agenda and their resolve to play an active role in shaping Nigeria’s political and economic future.

In a statement titled “Beyond the Road: Unlocking Opportunities, Empowering Young Nigerians, and Building a Prosperous Future,” the CBM Director-General said the enthusiasm at the Kaduna rally was partly driven by sustained grassroots engagements, including the Movement’s mobilisation activities and street walk in Kano.

According to him: “The City Boy Movement was proudly on the ground, engaging with young Nigerians and grassroots supporters who came out to demonstrate their commitment to the future of our country.

“The enthusiasm witnessed in Kaduna, alongside our grassroots engagement and street walk in Kano, reinforces our conviction that young Nigerians want to be part of a national conversation about development, opportunity, and a more prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.

Shoga explained that the Movement’s activities extended beyond mobilising electoral support for Tinubu, stressing that its central mission was to educate and empower young people to understand government policies and take advantage of emerging economic opportunities.

He particularly hailed the commissioning of an 81-kilometre section of the Abuja–Kaduna highway during the campaign flag-off, describing the development as a demonstration of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and stimulating economic activities in the North-West.

According to him, the strategic road corridor linking Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria and Kano offers opportunities for agricultural transformation, industrial expansion, regional trade, private investment and employment generation.

He noted that improved connectivity could benefit farmers, traders, transport operators and young entrepreneurs by facilitating access to markets, reducing transportation difficulties and encouraging investments in logistics, manufacturing, food processing and related businesses.

“The objective is not simply to build infrastructure. It is to create the conditions in which people can build businesses, earn sustainable incomes, create jobs, and improve their standard of living,” Shoga said.

He, however, emphasised that infrastructure development must be complemented by sustained security operations, effective intelligence gathering, reliable electricity and investment-friendly policies to unlock the region’s full economic potential.

“A good road connects destinations. A secure road connects people to opportunity. Together, infrastructure and security can help unlock the economic potential of an entire region,” he declared.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, Shoga said the City Boy Movement would intensify its grassroots engagements across the federation, educating young Nigerians about the administration’s reforms while encouraging peaceful democratic participation.

He commended the thousands of supporters who participated in the Kaduna rally and Kano mobilisation activities, describing their enthusiasm as an encouragement to the Movement’s nationwide efforts.

“Every conversation, every community engagement, and every effort to educate and mobilise people can contribute to a stronger national movement and a more informed citizenry,” he said.

Shoga urged young Nigerians to assess the administration’s achievements and challenges, acquire relevant skills, embrace entrepreneurship and make informed political decisions.

“Our message is simple: Do not sit on the sidelines while decisions that will shape your future are being made. Get informed, get involved, and make your voice count,” he declared.

He reaffirmed the Movement’s commitment to building a generation of informed, enterprising and responsible young Nigerians, stressing that the ultimate success of infrastructure development must be measured by the jobs, businesses and prosperity it creates for ordinary citizens.