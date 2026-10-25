My father saw acting as prostitution — Uzoamaka Power

Uzoamaka Power

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress Uzoamaka Power, known for her role in The Call of My Life, has revealed that her father’s perception of acting initially made her afraid to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

Speaking during an interview on the Tea With Tay podcast, Power recalled how her father frequently criticised actresses whenever they appeared on television, questioning their dressing and commitment to education.

“With my father, I was cowardly about pursuing my dreams because my father’s idea of acting, the way he saw acting, was prostitution,” she said.

According to her, watching films with her father often meant listening to his disapproval of the women appearing on screen.

“Anytime we watched a film, he was always criticising the women. He would be like, ‘Don’t they have parents? Look at what they are wearing, and they are in the university. When do they have time to study?’”

Despite his reservations, Power said she had always been certain about her desire to become an actress and believed she would succeed in the profession.

“I had a knowing in me that I was going to be an actor, and I knew I was going to succeed doing this thing I love doing,” she said.

The actress, however, acknowledged that her father’s concerns came from a place of care, explaining that he wanted her to pursue a career he considered more financially secure.

“I understood that he was looking out for me and he wanted the best for me. He also knew these kinds of jobs were not sustainable. You needed, like, an office job,” she recalled.

Speaking further about her personality and how she handles perceptions of arrogance, Power maintained that she had never felt the need to diminish herself to make others comfortable.

“I have never felt the need to downplay myself or to make myself feel small for the benefit of everyone else. I have always known who I am. I have always known my shortcomings, to be honest,” she said.

She added that being aware of her strengths and limitations had helped her remain comfortable with herself, regardless of how others interpreted her confidence.

“I am very honest with myself about where I am, what I am doing, what I am capable of, what I am unable to do, and whether I am willing to learn.

“So, I have just been myself, really. And if anyone considers that not being humble, I am sorry, I can’t,” she said.