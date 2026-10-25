Is Wizkid failing his fans in 2026?

Wizkid

By Ayo Onikoyi

It appears music powerhouse Ayodeji Balogun is keeping his fans hanging too long on a thread after he made a promise of his seventh solo studio album “coming soon” in June 2026. Three months down the line, the wait continues without any actual date in sight.

The Wizkid FC, his fanatical fans, wouldn’t throw any tantrum about this, but the question has to be asked as to what is keeping the “Holla at Ya Boy” star from unleashing his “Sexy” (title of his seventh studio album) on the music scene.

The fact that the superstar started 2026 on the up and up hasn’t helped matters because it felt pretty much like he gave his fans a shot in the arm and left them high and dry.

He began the year with ‘Jogodo’, a collaboration with Asake that set the stage for their joint extended play, ‘REAL, Vol. 1’. He subsequently expanded his catalogue with releases involving Latin music, British R&B and other contemporary sounds, reinforcing his reputation as an artiste comfortable working across musical boundaries.

One of the defining moments of his 2026 output was the January release of ‘REAL, Vol. 1’, a four-track EP with Asake. Released on January 23, the project brought together two generations of Nigerian music stars whose styles have helped shape the contemporary Afrobeats sound.

The project followed the success of their earlier collaborations, including ‘MMS’ on Asake’s 2024 album, ‘Lungu Boy’. It featured songs such as ‘Jogodo’, ‘Iskolodo’ and ‘Turbulence’, combining infectious rhythms, melodic hooks and elements of contemporary African dance music.

‘Jogodo’, released ahead of the EP in January, served as the lead single and generated anticipation for the full project. The collaboration offered fans an opportunity to hear the two singers build on their established musical chemistry.

The singer continued this international run with ‘Alive’, a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, released on July 2. The song blended R&B and Afrobeats, with production by P2J, and appeared ahead of Smith’s third studio album, ‘What Are The Odds’.

Another notable release was ‘Coca Body’, featuring Dutch rapper and singer Frenna, British-Nigerian singer Odeal and Wizkid. Released in July, the song brought together the artistes’ melodic approaches in a record that drew on Afrobeats, R&B and hip-hop influences.

These collaborations highlighted Wizkid’s continued willingness to explore different sounds while maintaining the relaxed vocal delivery that has become a hallmark of his music.

Beyond his recorded collaborative outputs, his fans still await his next solo effort. In June, he unveiled ‘Sexy’ as the title of his seventh studio album at a listening party in Paris. However, a release date and full tracklist had not been announced at the time of the report.