No nation can confront climate change alone —Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday in Katowice, Poland, that no country can confront climate change alone.

President Buhari in his address at the opening session of United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24), urged United Nation-member countries to rededicate themselves to the task of rebuilding and restoring a healthy environment for future generations.

The President warned that the challenges of climate change, including rising temperatures, desertification, floods, low agricultural yields and drying up of water bodies, were enormous and evident to all.

Citing the receding Lake Chad, the President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, noted that the effects of climate change were felt more on vulnerable communities which lacked the capacity and technology to properly address such challenges.

2019 polls: Buhari warns against politics of hate, violence

He said: ‘‘Obviously, no country can confront the phenomenon alone. In this regard, Nigeria believes in joint and cooperative efforts to tackle the problem.

“We urge that efforts to address the challenges of climate change be pursued within multilateral frameworks. Concerted efforts should be made to strengthen sub-regional and regional organizations, to serve as hubs for Climate Action and partnership.’’

Speaking specifically on Lake Chad, the President reaffirmed that Nigeria remains committed to saving the Lake, which is a source of livelihood to 40 million people, from extinction.

He said Nigeria would build on the success of an international conference held earlier in February this year in Abuja to create additional awareness globally on the serious environmental and security challenges facing the Lake Chad.

The President told COP 24 Summit, attended by world leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, that a consensus was reached at the Abuja Conference that an inter-basin water transfer from the Congo Basin remains the most sustainable option available to resuscitate and safeguard this precious water body that was once the 6th largest fresh water Lake in the world.